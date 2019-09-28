Phocas Financial Corp. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Shares of USB stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

