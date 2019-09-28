Phocas Financial Corp. Takes $6.05 Million Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.39. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

