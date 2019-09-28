Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 1,980 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in UDR by 63.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 146,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 56,496 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,033,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 408,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,468.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $149,513.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UDR. ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

