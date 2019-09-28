Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 1,480 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,073.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the airline’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

NYSE:LUV opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

