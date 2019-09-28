Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases Shares of 530 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $143.09 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.24.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.