Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after buying an additional 1,131,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,426,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 613.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 253,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

PSEC stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 139,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $894,470.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,460,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,549,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 237,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,508,013.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906,051 shares in the company, valued at $253,004,363.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

