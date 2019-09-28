Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $607,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $8,200,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after buying an additional 54,615 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,658.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,425 shares of company stock worth $247,289. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

