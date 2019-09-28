Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires Shares of 1,475 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. ValuEngine cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 2,500 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,922.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.06. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

