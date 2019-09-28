Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €131.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PFV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Independent Research set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €136.33 ($158.53).

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €123.10 ($143.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €133.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €134.58. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of €102.30 ($118.95) and a 12-month high of €153.60 ($178.60).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

