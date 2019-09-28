PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management lowered its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 790,874 shares during the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR comprises about 0.4% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyxor Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyxor Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,892,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,742,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,136,000 after buying an additional 891,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 927,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after buying an additional 136,550 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,034,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,717,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.46.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

