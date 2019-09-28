PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. PetIQ posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.68%. PetIQ’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 337,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,113. The stock has a market cap of $763.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

In related news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,038,600 over the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 461.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 327,900.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

