Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 2.22% of Veru worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock worth $89,040 and sold 80,000 shares worth $170,700. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Shares of VERU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 120,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.43. Veru Inc has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 50.14% and a negative net margin of 59.68%. Equities analysts predict that Veru Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

