Perceptive Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,915,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 320,684 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for approximately 6.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.62% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $292,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $26.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

