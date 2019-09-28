Perceptive Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,190,510 shares during the quarter. Array Biopharma makes up about 1.1% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Array Biopharma worth $48,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARRY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,494,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,549,000 after buying an additional 174,315 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 67.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 98,812 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 29.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 127,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 13.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the first quarter worth $5,395,000.

Shares of ARRY stock remained flat at $$47.85 on Friday. 206,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,577. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.70. Array Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $47.98.

ARRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Array Biopharma from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

