Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 424,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,854,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $127,080,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Yi Larson acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Also, Director Simeon George acquired 177,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. Insiders have acquired 189,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,955 in the last quarter.

TPTX stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. 311,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,887. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 32.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

