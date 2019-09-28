Perceptive Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,609,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480,560 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 5.98% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S worth $29,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 26.2% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 57,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at $1,411,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at $1,052,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBVT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

DBVT traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $8.57. 238,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,933. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $516.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

