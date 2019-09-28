Peony One Day Trading Volume Reaches $150.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 50.3% lower against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $34,689.00 and $150.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 89.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,147,881 coins and its circulating supply is 1,028,048 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.