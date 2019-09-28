PENG Tops One Day Trading Volume of $215.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. PENG has a market cap of $172,180.00 and approximately $215.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PENG has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00192968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.01030376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089610 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,095,758,870 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,856,424 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.