Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Holdings Lowered by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 6.2% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Pembina Pipeline worth $20,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 651,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,224,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $3,542,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PBA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,945. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. ValuEngine downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.