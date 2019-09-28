Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

SDY stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 53 ($0.69). 545,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,619. Speedy Hire has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 66 ($0.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

