Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,531 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $47,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Paycom Software by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.79.

PAYC opened at $206.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.34. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $107.46 and a 1-year high of $259.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.