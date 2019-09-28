Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.59. 14,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,107. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $107.46 and a 1-year high of $259.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.20.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,740,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,970,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.