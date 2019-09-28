Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.08.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Shares of PAYC traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.59. 14,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,107. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $107.46 and a 1-year high of $259.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.20.
In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,740,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,970,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
