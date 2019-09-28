Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will report $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.66. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.79.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total transaction of $504,987.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 78,769 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC traded down $5.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.36. 23,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,107. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.20. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $107.46 and a 1 year high of $259.71.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

