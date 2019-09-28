PayCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $129.00 (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One PayCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. PayCoin has a market capitalization of $32,287.00 and approximately $129.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayCoin has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000227 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

About PayCoin

PayCoin (XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com . PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com . PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

