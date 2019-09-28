Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,355,000 after acquiring an additional 425,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Paychex by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,725,000 after acquiring an additional 919,406 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,849,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,389,000 after acquiring an additional 85,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,676,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,285,000 after acquiring an additional 117,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,685,640.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,901,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $40,802.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

