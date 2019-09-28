PAWS Fund Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $38,908.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAWS Fund coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00192968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.01030376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089610 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund . The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund . PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

