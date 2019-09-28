Paulson & CO. Inc. Has $14.46 Million Stake in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Paulson & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of QEP Resources worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,873,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,578 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 4,106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,839 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 605,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QEP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,920. QEP Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.82 million, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. QEP Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QEP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,259.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Minarovic purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $534,450 in the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

