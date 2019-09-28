Paulson & CO. Inc. Acquires 4,885,100 Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 156.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885,100 shares during the quarter. Sprint comprises approximately 0.9% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Sprint worth $52,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sprint by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprint by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprint by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:S traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,479,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,526. Sprint Corp has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 605.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sprint had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 194,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,279,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Saw sold 189,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $1,294,496.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,693 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

