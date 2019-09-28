Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $21.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PAAS opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $33,586,000. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 259.2% during the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 138,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 845,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 79,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

