Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,400 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 630,200 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Palomar to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palomar from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth $201,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth $2,449,000. One Tusk Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth $2,404,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth $1,419,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 305,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,994. Palomar has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.55.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

