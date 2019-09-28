PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

PACW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $311.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,781 shares in the company, valued at $938,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,549,000 after buying an additional 539,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,581,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,328,000 after buying an additional 410,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $11,982,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 38.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,708,000 after purchasing an additional 251,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

