Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Has $7.32 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.8% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 795,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 357,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 224,885 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,385,000. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. 329,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,789. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2309 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

