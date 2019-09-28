OST Market Capitalization Hits $7.25 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. OST has a total market cap of $7.25 million and $292,474.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Huobi and Binance. In the last week, OST has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00192442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.01029683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OST

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,550,491 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Upbit, Huobi, Coinsuper, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

