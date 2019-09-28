Orbimed Advisors LLC Sells 472,523 Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Orbimed Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 472,523 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,555,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 82,558 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

ASMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of ASMB traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 389,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,174. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 622.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

