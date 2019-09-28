Orbimed Advisors LLC Sells 271,400 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Orbimed Advisors LLC cut its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,400 shares during the quarter. eHealth accounts for 1.2% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 3.99% of eHealth worth $78,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 44,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 1,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.10 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,159.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $539,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and have sold 174,627 shares valued at $18,048,613. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.84. 1,016,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,216. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.27 and a beta of 1.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. First Analysis raised eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.