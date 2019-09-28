Orbimed Advisors LLC Invests $18.86 Million in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,148,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 5.08% of Karyopharm Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 369,590 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,552,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,946,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 805,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 359,087 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KPTI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,886. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.26. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,138.80% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

