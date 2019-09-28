Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $32.40 Million Stock Position in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 7.68% of Prothena worth $32,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Prothena by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 189,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 28,145 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,674,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $7.80. 179,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $313.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prothena Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,435.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. PLC will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

