Orbimed Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Orbimed Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $51,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $301.28. The company had a trading volume of 635,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,834. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.57.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.92.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $3,020,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,776 shares in the company, valued at $26,209,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.29, for a total transaction of $46,039.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,898 shares of company stock valued at $16,104,075. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

