Orbimed Advisors LLC Buys 962,100 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,752,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 962,100 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 4.5% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $290,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 576,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 86,850 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6,164.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,696,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 171,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 34,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $1,451,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,734. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.31. 10,846,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.