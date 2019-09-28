Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $62.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. 12,391,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,415,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Oracle has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $246,729.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,143 shares of company stock valued at $52,356,709 in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 577.0% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.