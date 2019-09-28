Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989,718 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,952.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $169,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,732 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $474,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,391,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,415,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP W Corey West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,143 shares of company stock valued at $52,356,709 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

