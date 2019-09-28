Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Opera an industry rank of 151 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on Opera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on Opera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Opera during the first quarter valued at about $50,318,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Opera during the first quarter valued at about $1,795,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Opera by 45.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,581,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 493,011 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Opera by 52.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera during the second quarter valued at about $10,889,000. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPRA stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,285. Opera has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. Opera had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 14.40%. On average, analysts predict that Opera will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

