Online Market Cap Achieves $863,998.00 (OIO)

Online (CURRENCY:OIO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Online has a market cap of $863,998.00 and approximately $1,391.00 worth of Online was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Online token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last seven days, Online has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00192977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.01031272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00089412 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Online

Online’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Online’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,660,690 tokens. Online’s official message board is medium.com/online-io-blockchain-technologies . The Reddit community for Online is /r/onlineio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Online is online.io . Online’s official Twitter account is @Online_OIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Online

Online can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Online should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Online using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

