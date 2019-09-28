One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,571 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $245,554,000 after acquiring an additional 100,779 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,433,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of CONMED by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 398,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,166,000 after acquiring an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $95.90. 211,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,520. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.12.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $43,003.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $376,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,458. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.