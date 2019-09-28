One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.5% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,712,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,467,000 after purchasing an additional 360,789 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,468,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

