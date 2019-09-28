One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,942 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,161.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 154.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 229.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $4,385,834 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $100.13. 578,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,413. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $103.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Dover’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.74.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

