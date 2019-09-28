One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 16,062 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 6,225.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 857.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,074,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after buying an additional 7,230,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,728,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,790,000 after buying an additional 2,463,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,014,000 after buying an additional 2,383,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,920,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,205,000 after buying an additional 2,145,947 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. TheStreet lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,224,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,188,432. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.