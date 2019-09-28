One Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,902.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $123.56. The stock had a trading volume of 883,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average is $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $128.31.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,529,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,441 shares of company stock worth $18,935,873 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

