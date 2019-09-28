One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,308 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 0.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,519.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.53. 2,809,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,347. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day moving average of $98.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

