Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $166.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.42.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.06. The stock had a trading volume of 475,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $4,990,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,044,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,463,000 after buying an additional 893,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,020,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,076,000 after buying an additional 182,449 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,316.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 139,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

